U.S. Marine Corps Major General Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, tours the Group 5 Compound’s command and control center at Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 1, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, August 19, 2021. Gering toured VMU 1’s Group 5 Compound as a part of a visit to better understand the day-to-day operations of the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alondra Ortiz-Montejano)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 18:58
|Photo ID:
|6799323
|VIRIN:
|210819-M-WS647-0022
|Resolution:
|3187x2276
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd MAW commanding general visits VMU-1 [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Alondra OrtizMontejano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
