U.S. Marine Corps Major General Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, tours the Group 5 Compound’s command and control center at Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 1, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, August 19, 2021. Gering toured VMU 1’s Group 5 Compound as a part of a visit to better understand the day-to-day operations of the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alondra Ortiz-Montejano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:58 Photo ID: 6799323 VIRIN: 210819-M-WS647-0022 Resolution: 3187x2276 Size: 3.03 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd MAW commanding general visits VMU-1 [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Alondra OrtizMontejano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.