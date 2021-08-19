Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MAW commanding general visits VMU-1 [Image 2 of 2]

    3rd MAW commanding general visits VMU-1

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alondra OrtizMontejano 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Major General Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, tours the Group 5 Compound’s command and control center at Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 1, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, August 19, 2021. Gering toured VMU 1’s Group 5 Compound as a part of a visit to better understand the day-to-day operations of the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alondra Ortiz-Montejano)

    This work, 3rd MAW commanding general visits VMU-1 [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Alondra OrtizMontejano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW commanding general visits VMU-1
    3rd MAW commanding general visits VMU-1

