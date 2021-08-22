210822-N-NQ285-1244

JEBEL ALI, United Arab Emirates (Aug. 22, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) handle line during a sea and anchor evolution, Aug. 22. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 06:01 Photo ID: 6798118 VIRIN: 210822-N-NQ285-1244 Resolution: 5223x2938 Size: 969.23 KB Location: JEBEL ALI, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.