U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the official party of the 411th Engineer Battalion present arms during the playing of the National Anthem on August 21 2021, at Fort Shafter Flats in Honolulu. The change of command ceremony allows the incoming commander to evaluate the readiness and discipline of the unit at his first formation.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 04:12
|Photo ID:
|6798049
|VIRIN:
|082121-A-GS113-0136
|Resolution:
|6720x3849
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 411th Engineer Battalion holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
