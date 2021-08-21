Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 411th Engineer Battalion holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    The 411th Engineer Battalion holds Change of Command Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the official party of the 411th Engineer Battalion present arms during the playing of the National Anthem on August 21 2021, at Fort Shafter Flats in Honolulu. The change of command ceremony allows the incoming commander to evaluate the readiness and discipline of the unit at his first formation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 04:12
    Photo ID: 6798049
    VIRIN: 082121-A-GS113-0136
    Resolution: 6720x3849
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    TAGS

    9th MSC Army Reserve 411th Engineer Brigade Hawaii Change of Command

