    U.S. Army Civil Affairs Soldiers exchange CPR best practices with Djiboutian healthcare providers [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs Soldiers exchange CPR best practices with Djiboutian healthcare providers

    ALI SABIEH, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Civil Affairs Functional Specialty Team, Southern European Task Force – Africa (SETAF-AF), partnered with Djiboutian healthcare providers to exchange CPR best practices at Ali Sabieh Hospital, Djibouti, Aug. 19, 2021.

    The engagement served to reinforce proper CPR practices on adults, adolescents and infants through an exchange of techniques, experiences and hands-on demonstrations.

    Civil Affairs Soldiers stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, regularly conduct civil-military operations within the region. Civil Affairs Soldiers engage and partner with communities around the world to reduce the root causes of instability, enable local governments and improve the quality of life for civilians caught in crisis zones.

    SETAF-AF is responsible for achieving U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Campaign Plan objectives while conducting all U.S. Army operations, exercises and security cooperation on the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 02:37
    Photo ID: 6798008
    VIRIN: 210819-F-MM641-1168
    Resolution: 5708x3805
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: ALI SABIEH, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

