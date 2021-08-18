Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earn it | Marines and Navy Corpsmen with 9th ESB conduct Littoral Engineer Reconnaissance Team Screener [Image 36 of 36]

    Earn it | Marines and Navy Corpsmen with 9th ESB conduct Littoral Engineer Reconnaissance Team Screener

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Marcus D. Gillett, right, commanding officer of 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, speaks with Marines after completing a Littoral Engineer Reconnaissance Team screener on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. 9th ESB conducted the screener to select the most qualified Marines and Sailors to serve on the Littoral Engineer Reconnaissance Team, and to introduce some of the physical and mental challenges that LERT Marines will be expected to overcome. The LERT is a 3d MLG capability, specialized in engineering and mobility-specific intelligence reconnaissance in support of the battalion commander or any element of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as 3d MLG’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

    9th Engineer Support Battalion screens, assembles first Littoral Engineer Reconnaissance Team

