Sailors assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America participate in a fueling-at-sea.

PHILLIPPINE SEA (August 20, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), man the rails before a fueling-at-sea with Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender (D36). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Thomas Contant)

