41st Soldiers Prepare Living Areas for Afghan Evacuees

Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade prepare a USO tent in case evacuees from Afghanistan are sent to the Grafenwohr Training Area, Germany on Aug. 22, 2021. U.S. Army Europe and Africa is working hand-in-hand with host nations, the joint force and interagency partners to provide temporary lodging, medical and logistical support as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan.

Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening and treatment and more, while housed at the Rhein Ordnance Barracks (Kaiserslautern), Germany, and Grafenwoehr, Germany, in preparation for onward movements to their final destinations.

This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghan citizens who have helped the United States, and provides them essential support at secure locations, where they and their families can complete the SIV process safely.(Official photo by SPC Ryan Barnes)

