    Damage Control Training

    Damage Control Training

    RED SEA

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210818-N-WQ732-1074 RED SEA (August 18, 2021) – Sailors dressed in hot suits carry a simulated casualty from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during a crash and salvage drill aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Red Sea, Aug. 18. Monterey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Location: RED SEA
