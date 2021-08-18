Damage Control Training

210818-N-WQ732-1074 RED SEA (August 18, 2021) – Sailors dressed in hot suits carry a simulated casualty from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during a crash and salvage drill aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Red Sea, Aug. 18. Monterey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

