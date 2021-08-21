Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian Army Cavalry unit, 1st Armored Regiment, prepares for Exercise Koolendong

    BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    An Australian Army soldier with 1st Armored Regiment stands in the turret of an Australian Service Light Armored Vehicle while driving towards a firing point before a live-fire range at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 21, 2021. 1st Armored Regiment used this range to zero their weapons in preparation for Exercise Koolendong. Exercise Koolendong validates Marine Rotational Force – Darwin’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary command and control operations, demonstrating the shared commitment to being ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    This work, Australian Army Cavalry unit, 1st Armored Regiment, prepares for Exercise Koolendong, by Cpl Lydia Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    live-fire
    cavalry
    Australian Army
    MRF-D 21.2
    Koolendong 2021
    Australian Service Light Armored Vehicles (ASLAV)

