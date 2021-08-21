Australian Army Cavalry unit, 1st Armored Regiment, prepares for Exercise Koolendong

An Australian Army soldier with 1st Armored Regiment stands in the turret of an Australian Service Light Armored Vehicle while driving towards a firing point before a live-fire range at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 21, 2021. 1st Armored Regiment used this range to zero their weapons in preparation for Exercise Koolendong. Exercise Koolendong validates Marine Rotational Force – Darwin’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary command and control operations, demonstrating the shared commitment to being ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

