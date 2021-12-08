Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "You Are My Soldiers": USAG-KA Commander Hosts BQ Town Hall [Image 1 of 2]

    &quot;You Are My Soldiers&quot;: USAG-KA Commander Hosts BQ Town Hall

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Thomas Pugsley held the first town hall of his tour Aug. 12, 2021 at the Island Memorial Chapel. The meeting addressed questions and policies for residents of the island’s unaccompanied personnel housing, or bachelor quarters.

    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll

