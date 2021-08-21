Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghanistan Withdrawal Medical Support [Image 1 of 3]

    Afghanistan Withdrawal Medical Support

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.21.2021

    Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21. During an evacuation flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began experiencing complications due to low blood pressure. The aircraft commander made the decision to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life. Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 18:14
    Photo ID: 6796952
    VIRIN: 210821-F-ND574-801
    Resolution: 1186x851
    Size: 255.33 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAFgEVac

