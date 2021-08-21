Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21. During an evacuation flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began experiencing complications due to low blood pressure. The aircraft commander made the decision to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life. Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 18:14 Photo ID: 6796952 VIRIN: 210821-F-ND574-801 Resolution: 1186x851 Size: 255.33 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 32 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghanistan Withdrawal Medical Support [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.