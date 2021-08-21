EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

A U.S. Air Force Airman gives hand sanitizer to an evacuee at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge. This operation is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

