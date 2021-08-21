Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Civilian, military spouse and USO volunteers transport cots at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge. This operation is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 14:22
    Photo ID: 6796861
    VIRIN: 210821-F-FN350-1071
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations
    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT