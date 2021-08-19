EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 786th Civil Engineering Squadron put up tents outside a hangar on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2021. Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening and treatment and more, while housed at Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

Date Taken: 08.19.2021
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE