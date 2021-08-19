U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 786th Civil Engineering Squadron put up tents outside a hangar on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2021. Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening and treatment and more, while housed at Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 14:15
|Photo ID:
|6796845
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-FN350-1170
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
