    447th MP Co. Conduct Virtual Weapon Qualification [Image 4 of 4]

    447th MP Co. Conduct Virtual Weapon Qualification

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Army Reserve Soldiers from the 447th Military Police Company, conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) weapons qualification on a virtual rifle range, Aug. 21, 2021 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. The Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) II simulates a weapons qualification range in a virtual environment, allowing Soldiers to qualify without expending live ammunition. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    This work, 447th MP Co. Conduct Virtual Weapon Qualification [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Shelby
    Army Reserve
    mobilization
    447th Military Police
    EST II

