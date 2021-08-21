Army Reserve Soldiers from the 447th Military Police Company, conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) weapons qualification on a virtual rifle range, Aug. 21, 2021 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. The Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) II simulates a weapons qualification range in a virtual environment, allowing Soldiers to qualify without expending live ammunition. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 13:46
|Photo ID:
|6796821
|VIRIN:
|210821-Z-LW032-018
|Resolution:
|4668x3112
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 447th MP Co. Conduct Virtual Weapon Qualification [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
