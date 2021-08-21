447th MP Co. Conduct Virtual Weapon Qualification

Army Reserve Soldiers from the 447th Military Police Company, conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) weapons qualification on a virtual rifle range, Aug. 21, 2021 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. The Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) II simulates a weapons qualification range in a virtual environment, allowing Soldiers to qualify without expending live ammunition. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

Date Taken: 08.21.2021
Location: MS, US