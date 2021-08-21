EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

Members from the Red Cross provide essential resources to Afghan evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge. This operation is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

