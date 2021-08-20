USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 20, 2021) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, embarked on the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations between and America and the Royal Navy. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

