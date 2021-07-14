Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike! Recovering Soldiers Develop Camaraderie on the Bowling Lanes [Image 4 of 4]

    Strike! Recovering Soldiers Develop Camaraderie on the Bowling Lanes

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Christine Aurigema 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Staff Sgt. Freddie Gardner bowled on July 14 at the Fort Sam Houston Bowling Center. The Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Soldier Recovery Unit, Texas, offers bowling as a weekly adaptive reconditioning event. (Photo courtesy of Cris Durham)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 16:07
    Photo ID: 6795896
    VIRIN: 210714-A-A4453-104
    Resolution: 1508x2009
    Size: 740.92 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Strike! Recovering Soldiers Develop Camaraderie on the Bowling Lanes [Image 4 of 4], by Christine Aurigema, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    adaptive sports
    injured Soldier
    adaptive reconditioning program Army Recovery Care Program wounded ill and injured Soldiers Joint Ba

