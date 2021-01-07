Brig. Gen. Kazimierz (Casimir) Pulaski Monument located at Eastside Park, Paterson, N.J., July 1, 2021. The monument to the American Revolutionary War hero was erected in 1929, on the 150th anniversary of his death. Pulaski, who was born in Poland, was recommended by Benjamin Franklin to Gen. George Washington. During the Battle of Brandywine, Pulaski led a cavalry charge covering the retreating Continental Army. He was subsequently promoted to brigadier general Sept. 15, 1777. He died during the Battle of Savannah Oct. 11, 1779. He is considered “the father of the American Cavalry”. In 2009, Pulaski was made an Honorary Citizen of the United States. Of the seven people who have been granted Honorary Citizenship, two were European officers who fought for America during the Revolutionary War: Marquis de Lafayette of France and Bernardo de Gálvez of Spain. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

