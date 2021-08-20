USS Providence (SSN 719) Change of Homeport Ceremony

210820-N-GR655-202 GROTON, Conn. (August 21, 2021) – Cmdr. Mike McLaine, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Providence (SSN 719), delivers remarks during a change-of-homeport ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Aug. 20. Commissioned on July 27, 1985, Providence has been homeported in Groton for more than 36 years and is scheduled to depart for the final time in the coming days and will shift homeport to Bremerton, Wash. before decommissioning. Providence operates under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

