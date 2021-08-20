Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Providence (SSN 719) Change of Homeport Ceremony

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    210820-N-GR655-202 GROTON, Conn. (August 21, 2021) – Cmdr. Mike McLaine, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Providence (SSN 719), delivers remarks during a change-of-homeport ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Aug. 20. Commissioned on July 27, 1985, Providence has been homeported in Groton for more than 36 years and is scheduled to depart for the final time in the coming days and will shift homeport to Bremerton, Wash. before decommissioning. Providence operates under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

    Groton
    Submarine
    USS Providence

