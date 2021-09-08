Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Motor Transportation Marines Conduct Maintenance on Vehicles [Image 8 of 8]

    11th MEU Motor Transportation Marines Conduct Maintenance on Vehicles

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Goldthorpe, left, and Sgt. Nolan McShane, both platoon Sergeants with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), look out at the water while underway aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 9. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 14:26
    Photo ID: 6795710
    VIRIN: 210809-M-PO838-1065
    Resolution: 5597x3731
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Motor Transportation Marines Conduct Maintenance on Vehicles [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Motor Transportation Marines Conduct Maintenance on Vehicles
    11th MEU Motor Transportation Marines Conduct Maintenance on Vehicles
    11th MEU Motor Transportation Marines Conduct Maintenance on Vehicles
    11th MEU Motor Transportation Marines Conduct Maintenance on Vehicles
    11th MEU Motor Transportation Marines Conduct Maintenance on Vehicles
    11th MEU Motor Transportation Marines Conduct Maintenance on Vehicles
    11th MEU Motor Transportation Marines Conduct Maintenance on Vehicles
    11th MEU Motor Transportation Marines Conduct Maintenance on Vehicles

    TAGS

    Operations
    11th MEU
    Marines
    Motor T

