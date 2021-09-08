11th MEU Motor Transportation Marines Conduct Maintenance on Vehicles

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Goldthorpe, left, and Sgt. Nolan McShane, both platoon Sergeants with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), look out at the water while underway aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 9. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

