Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD decompression chamber supports operations in Africa [Image 3 of 4]

    EOD decompression chamber supports operations in Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy divers assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), highlight their mobile decompression chamber at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 17, 2021.

    The decompression chamber supports the region by providing a high-pressure environment to treat decompression sickness, gas embolisms and carbon monoxide poisoning for U.S., allied and partner nations.

    Patients enter a small, confined chamber with just enough room for the patient and one other individual, the tender. The tender is typically a diving medical technician trained to endure the pressurized environment while ensuring proper patient care.

    Treatment includes cycling between breathing 100 percent oxygen to breathing natural chamber atmosphere. Flooding the body with oxygen in combination with increased atmospheric pressure shrinks gaseous bubbles that can form in bodily tissue, clears the body of carbon monoxide and promotes healing to damaged tissues.

    The process takes a minimum of five hours and up to three days, in extreme cases.

    In worst-case scenarios, if a diving medical technician is not available to tend a patient, non-diving medical personnel may fill the responsibility.

    In an effort to enhance mission readiness, EOD has hosted a demonstration for Camp Lemmonier healthcare providers to better familiarize them with the chamber’s capabilities.

    The decompression chamber is a mobile unit, capable of being lifted by several men and transported by vehicle or vessel. The chamber adds an extra layer of response readiness for service members operating in the region, enhancing CJTF-HOA’s ability to complete command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 08:20
    Photo ID: 6795151
    VIRIN: 210817-F-MM641-1010
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 11.34 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD decompression chamber supports operations in Africa [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD decompression chamber supports operations in Africa
    EOD decompression chamber supports operations in Africa
    EOD decompression chamber supports operations in Africa
    EOD decompression chamber supports operations in Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    divers
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    navy
    EOD
    CJTF-HOA
    decompression chamber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT