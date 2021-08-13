Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Conduct Simulated Company Reinforced Mission [Image 7 of 7]

    Alpha Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Conduct Simulated Company Reinforced Mission

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) A U.S. Sailor assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), guides a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), before takeoff, Aug. 13. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 04:03
    VIRIN: 210813-M-LE234-1199
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Alpha Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Conduct Simulated Company Reinforced Mission [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations
    11th MEU
    Marines
    BLT 1/1

