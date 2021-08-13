PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) A U.S. Sailor assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), guides a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), before takeoff, Aug. 13. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 04:03 Photo ID: 6795049 VIRIN: 210813-M-LE234-1199 Resolution: 2857x4000 Size: 2.2 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Co, BLT 1/1 Marines Conduct Simulated Company Reinforced Mission [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.