We would like to thank the Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth for visiting the Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division to view some of the Jungle Operation demonstrations and receive briefings on the capabilities of the Tropic Lightning Division. While on Oahu Ms. Wormuth received briefings from senior leaders and visited Army facilities around the island. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 01:15 Photo ID: 6794951 VIRIN: 210809-A-NO077-293 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 460.32 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Army [Image 2 of 2], by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.