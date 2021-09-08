Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    We would like to thank the Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth for visiting the Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division to view some of the Jungle Operation demonstrations and receive briefings on the capabilities of the Tropic Lightning Division. While on Oahu Ms. Wormuth received briefings from senior leaders and visited Army facilities around the island. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

