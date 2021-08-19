Sgt. Timothy Bella, a geospatial engineer assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares a Golden Eagle drone for flight during Exercise Bronco Rumble at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on Aug. 19, 2021. The Golden Eagle is part of the One World Terrain Program and is an imagery collection device used for advanced mission planning and objective reconnaissance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 23:40 Photo ID: 6794943 VIRIN: 210819-A-AK380-049 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.16 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golden Eagle Drone [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.