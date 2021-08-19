Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Timothy Bella, a geospatial engineer assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares a Golden Eagle drone for flight during Exercise Bronco Rumble at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on Aug. 19, 2021. The Golden Eagle is part of the One World Terrain Program and is an imagery collection device used for advanced mission planning and objective reconnaissance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golden Eagle Drone [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reconnaissance
    Geospatial Engineer
    Intelligence
    Drone

