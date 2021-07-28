Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Corps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 28, 2021) - Lt. Tracy Lewis, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, provides care to a sailor. Lewis, a native of Rustin, Louisiana, holds a doctor of medicine in dentistry from Howard University. Lewis says, “The mouth is the gateway for good overall health. Dental care impacts the entire body.” The Navy Dental Corps celebrates its 109th birthday on Aug. 22, continuing its tradition of contributing to combat and humanitarian missions around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #NavyDentalCorps

