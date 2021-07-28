Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Corps

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Corps

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 28, 2021) - Lt. Tracy Lewis, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, provides care to a sailor. Lewis, a native of Rustin, Louisiana, holds a doctor of medicine in dentistry from Howard University. Lewis says, “The mouth is the gateway for good overall health. Dental care impacts the entire body.” The Navy Dental Corps celebrates its 109th birthday on Aug. 22, continuing its tradition of contributing to combat and humanitarian missions around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #NavyDentalCorps

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 09:01
    Photo ID: 6789302
    VIRIN: 210728-N-QA097-300
    Resolution: 1386x1848
    Size: 369.91 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Corps, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dentistry
    Naval Branch Health Clinic
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Dental Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT