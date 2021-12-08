Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TF Bastard trains with Navy EOD [Image 1 of 5]

    TF Bastard trains with Navy EOD

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Heaton 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Navy Senior Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Chris McGroew, CBRN Assessment and Response Team, CENTCOM-Enabling Support Package, explains his team’s decontamination procedures to Soldiers with the 434th Chemical Company, 1st Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, Task Force Bastard, during joint interoperability training August 12, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Heaton, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 05:58
    Photo ID: 6789244
    VIRIN: 210812-A-VY167-413
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF Bastard trains with Navy EOD [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Marc Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OSS
    CBRN
    Navy
    EOD
    Spartan Shield
    TF Bastard

