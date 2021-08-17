Sgt. 1st Class James Ferrell, an observer, coach/trainer with the 1-409th Brigade Engineer Battalion out of Fort Knox, Kentucky, assesses the performance of soldiers with the 376th Human Resources Company in Bell, California, after a civilian protest scenario at a Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 17, 2021. CSTX enables National Guard and Army Reserve units to achieve, improve and sustain readiness in preparation for future combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 22:28 Photo ID: 6789000 VIRIN: 210817-A-IF990-0095 Resolution: 6494x4329 Size: 5.24 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Human Resources Handles Human Relations at CSTX [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.