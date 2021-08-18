Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan [Image 19 of 20]

    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, brief the media, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 18, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 17:43
    Photo ID: 6788652
    VIRIN: 210818-D-BN624-0008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan [Image 20 of 20], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary, Chairman Brief Reporters on Afghanistan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    press briefing
    SecDefAustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT