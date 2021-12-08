It’s the ‘little things’ - 375th Air Mobility Wing Occupational Safety

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth Reid, 375th Air Mobility Wing Safety occupational safety craftsman, writes details about damage on a building on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 12, 2021. Documentation on the integrity of the building is important to prevent hazardous working conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Henry)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 13:55
|Photo ID:
|6788183
|VIRIN:
|210812-F-UG882-1033
|Resolution:
|5545x3702
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
