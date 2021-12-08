Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It’s the ‘little things’ - 375th Air Mobility Wing Occupational Safety

    It’s the ‘little things’ - 375th Air Mobility Wing Occupational Safety

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Henry 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth Reid, 375th Air Mobility Wing Safety occupational safety craftsman, writes details about damage on a building on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 12, 2021. Documentation on the integrity of the building is important to prevent hazardous working conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Henry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 13:55
    Photo ID: 6788183
    VIRIN: 210812-F-UG882-1033
    Resolution: 5545x3702
    Size: 9.45 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It’s the ‘little things’ - 375th Air Mobility Wing Occupational Safety, by A1C Stephanie Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Scott Air Force Base
    Air Mobility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT