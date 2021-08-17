Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccine Drive [Image 7 of 7]

    COVID-19 Vaccine Drive

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Kirkland Schramm, a combat medic with Division Special Troops Battalion MEDOPS, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, prepares to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a U.S. Army Soldier at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 17. Medics across Camp Arifjan, held a COVID-19 vaccine drive for personnel that are not fully vaccinated. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 10:56
    Photo ID: 6787832
    VIRIN: 210817-A-PU202-442
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Drive [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

