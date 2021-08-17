Spc. Kirkland Schramm, a combat medic with Division Special Troops Battalion MEDOPS, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, prepares to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a U.S. Army Soldier at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 17. Medics across Camp Arifjan, held a COVID-19 vaccine drive for personnel that are not fully vaccinated. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 10:56
|Photo ID:
|6787832
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-PU202-442
|Resolution:
|1280x1920
|Size:
|273.71 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Drive [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT