Shipping Containers at the Customs and Border Protection Port of Savannah 30 July 2021 CBP photos by Jaime Rodriguez Sr
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6787619
|VIRIN:
|210730-H-PX819-776
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210730-H-PX819-776 [Image 2 of 2], by Jaime Rodriguez Sr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT