210811-N-GK686-1058 SAN LEONARDELLO, Italy (Aug. 11, 2021) Machinists Mate 3rd Class Daniel Khamphoumy participates in a Community Relations volunteer event working with local charity Tenda Di San Camillo, to clean Cassa Sollievo S. Camillo Church in San Leondardello, August 11, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Triniti Lersch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 04:16 Photo ID: 6787469 VIRIN: 210811-N-GK686-1058 Resolution: 1500x1071 Size: 1.54 MB Location: SAN LEONDARDELLO, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor 360 COMREL Event, by SA Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.