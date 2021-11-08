Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor 360 COMREL Event

    Sailor 360 COMREL Event

    SAN LEONDARDELLO, ITALY

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Triniti Lersch 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    210811-N-GK686-1058 SAN LEONARDELLO, Italy (Aug. 11, 2021) Machinists Mate 3rd Class Daniel Khamphoumy participates in a Community Relations volunteer event working with local charity Tenda Di San Camillo, to clean Cassa Sollievo S. Camillo Church in San Leondardello, August 11, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Triniti Lersch)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 04:16
    Location: SAN LEONDARDELLO, IT
    TAGS

    Sicily
    COMREL
    Sailors
    Sailor 360

