    Soldier Profile

    Soldier Profile

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    It makes me feel really good that we are doing something productive and helping out the community. This was something I was hoping I would get to do during my career, but had never had the experience until this year. - Sgt. 1st Class David White, 856 Military Police Company, motor sergeant, who's been on the COVID mission for six months.

    IMAGE INFO

    profile
    Arizona National Guard
    Soldiers
    food bank
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

