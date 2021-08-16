It makes me feel really good that we are doing something productive and helping out the community. This was something I was hoping I would get to do during my career, but had never had the experience until this year. - Sgt. 1st Class David White, 856 Military Police Company, motor sergeant, who’s been on the COVID mission for six months.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 16:13 Photo ID: 6786806 VIRIN: 210816-Z-CC902-0005 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 9.66 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Profile, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.