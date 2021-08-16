It makes me feel really good that we are doing something productive and helping out the community. This was something I was hoping I would get to do during my career, but had never had the experience until this year. - Sgt. 1st Class David White, 856 Military Police Company, motor sergeant, who’s been on the COVID mission for six months.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 16:13
|Photo ID:
|6786806
|VIRIN:
|210816-Z-CC902-0005
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Profile, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT