Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 16:32 Photo ID: 6786785 VIRIN: 210814-A-WO302-104 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.05 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Baby Expo returns in person at EACH [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.