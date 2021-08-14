South Carolina National Guard conducts officer candidate school graduation

Retired U.S. Army Col. William Harvey Shackelford was the guest speaker for the South Carolina National Guard Palmetto Military Academy Officer Candidate School graduation at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, Aug. 14, 2021, recognizing the completion of the program for Class 72 and their commissioning into the South Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard)

