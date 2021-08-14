Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard conducts officer candidate school graduation

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Retired U.S. Army Col. William Harvey Shackelford was the guest speaker for the South Carolina National Guard Palmetto Military Academy Officer Candidate School graduation at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, Aug. 14, 2021, recognizing the completion of the program for Class 72 and their commissioning into the South Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard)

