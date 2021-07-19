United States Marine Capt. Brendan Burns relinquishes command of Bravo Company to Capt. Paul Kantner aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md., on July 19, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 10:06
|Photo ID:
|6786124
|VIRIN:
|210719-M-ZH551-0151
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Co Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Kristian Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
