    Bravo Co Change of Command [Image 7 of 10]

    Bravo Co Change of Command

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristian Karsten 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    United States Marine Capt. Brendan Burns relinquishes command of Bravo Company to Capt. Paul Kantner aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md., on July 19, 2021.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 10:06
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bravo Company
    Change of Command
    CBIRF

