Guard, Reserve, Active Duty Join Forces at CSTX

Spc. Alexander Hanson with the 347th Regional Support Group, Minnesota National Guard, listens to feedback from observer, coach/trainers with the U.S. Army Reserve's 78th Training Division after a simulated attack on his team's convoy during a Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021. Cavalry scouts with 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, out of Fort Polk, Louisiana, played the opposing force to bring a realistic aspect to the scenario. The collaborative training at CSTX enables Guard and Reserve units to achieve, improve and sustain readiness in preparation for future combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

