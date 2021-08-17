380th ESFS armory and guard mount

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, stand at ease during guard mount at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 11, 2021. The 380th ESFS maintains 24/7 operations to defend and protect the ADAB installation and the service members assigned there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

