USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) ESWS Board

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) participate in an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) qualification board during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 16. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. This year’s iteration supports Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021, globally integrated training that demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

