Soldier from the United States Army Special Operations Command Parachute Team, the Black Daggers, makes a parachute landing into the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, 14 Aug. 2021. The event was held in celebration of National Airborne Day. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 15:29
|Photo ID:
|6785171
|VIRIN:
|210814-A-ID671-052
|Resolution:
|2240x3360
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier performs parachute demonstration landing for National Airborne Day [Image 14 of 14], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT