    Soldier performs parachute demonstration landing for National Airborne Day [Image 14 of 14]

    Soldier performs parachute demonstration landing for National Airborne Day

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Soldier from the United States Army Special Operations Command Parachute Team, the Black Daggers, makes a parachute landing into the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, 14 Aug. 2021. The event was held in celebration of National Airborne Day. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 15:29
    Photo ID: 6785171
    VIRIN: 210814-A-ID671-052
    Resolution: 2240x3360
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier performs parachute demonstration landing for National Airborne Day [Image 14 of 14], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parachute
    Soldier
    USASOC
    Airborne
    Black Daggers

