Soldier performs parachute demonstration landing for National Airborne Day

Soldier from the United States Army Special Operations Command Parachute Team, the Black Daggers, makes a parachute landing into the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, 14 Aug. 2021. The event was held in celebration of National Airborne Day. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US