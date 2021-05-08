Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darcy Mcatee 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    210805-N-YP246-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2021) Sailors man the fo'c'sle during an underway evolution aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

    VIRIN: 210805-N-YP246-1025
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underway [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Darcy Mcatee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

