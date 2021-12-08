USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Patrol Boat Recovery

210812-N-MT581-1362



PACIFIC OCEAN (August 12, 2021) Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) prepares to recover a patrol boat attached to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 4 during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, August 12. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. This year’s iteration supports Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021, globally integrated training that demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

