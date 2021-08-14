USS Arlington Sailors participate in Large-Scale Exercise 2021

210814-N-PC065-4025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) reload a .50-caliber machine gun on Arlington’s fo’c’sle Aug. 14, 2021, as Arlington Sailors participate in Large-Scale Exercise (LSE 2021). LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

