Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Arlington Sailors participate in Large-Scale Exercise 2021 [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Arlington Sailors participate in Large-Scale Exercise 2021

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210814-N-PC065-4025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) reload a .50-caliber machine gun on Arlington’s fo’c’sle Aug. 14, 2021, as Arlington Sailors participate in Large-Scale Exercise (LSE 2021). LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 14:29
    Photo ID: 6783826
    VIRIN: 210814-N-PC065-4025
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 842.56 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington Sailors participate in Large-Scale Exercise 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Arlington Sailors participate in Large-Scale Exercise 2021
    USS Arlington Sailors participate in Large-Scale Exercise 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    machine gun
    weapon
    training
    LSE21
    Large Scale Exercise 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT