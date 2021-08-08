Aerial View of Naval Base Guam Harbor

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 11, 2021) - An aerial view of U.S. Naval Base Guam shows several vessels moored in Apra Harbor, including vessels from the United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group 21, Aug. 9. The deployment is the U.K.'s first by a carrier strike group in the Indo-Pacific for almost 25 years and marks a historic achievement in the bilateral partnership between the U.S. and U.K. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) is deployed with the strike group, as are F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), HMS Kent (F78), HMS Defender (D63), RFA Fort Victoria (A387), RFA Tidespring (A136), Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805). French Ship Dupuy de Lome (A759), USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS America (LHA 6), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), were also in Guam for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)

