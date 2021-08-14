USS America (LHA 6) conducts a crew-serve weapons exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) set up an inflatable target in the ship’s hangar bay in preparation for a crew serve weapons exercise. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

