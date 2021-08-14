Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) conducts a crew-serve weapons exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) set up an inflatable target in the ship’s hangar bay in preparation for a crew serve weapons exercise. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Gunner's Mate
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    Weapons Exercise
    USS America
    LHA6

