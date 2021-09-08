Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – Mass Casualty Drill [Image 2 of 7]

    NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – Mass Casualty Drill

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210809-N-TP832-2017 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Aug. 8, 2021) Lt. Aaron Ignacio and Lt. Phillip Moncayo, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, carry a simulated casualty during a mass casualty scenario as the battalion conducts construction and support of Expeditionary Advanced Base and Advanced Naval Base Operations as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a major combat operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – Mass Casualty Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    mass casualty drill
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Exercise TURNING POINT

