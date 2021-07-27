USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Christopher Doran, from Staten Island, N.Y., stamps a customs form for outgoing mail aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
