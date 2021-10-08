Seabees from NMCB 133 survey damage to begin their airfield damage repair evolution during LSE 2021

Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 begin their Airfield Damage Repair evolution at an outlying field of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC in support of the Navy's Large Scale Exercise 2021 (LSE21). The Seabees assemble their AERYON Skyraider drone which will be used to survey runway damage and search for possible unexploded ordnance. LSE 2021 is designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operations across multiple Fleets, in support of the Joint Force. U.S. Naval Forces provide a flexible, mobile and ready option for U.S. leaders to consider in defending American interests. In war, damage is expected and rapid repair capabilities can make all the difference in a complex area of operations. The Seabees conduct expeditionary airfield damage repair (ExADR) which provide unique and mission-critical damage response capabilities that ensure sustained application of Fleet firepower in a distributed maritime operations (DMO) environment. Seabees are the only asset in the Navy inventory capable of constructing, improving, operating, and recovering the infrastructure required to support fixed and non-fixed forward site expeditionary operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide First Class David Lawlor)

Date Taken: 08.10.2021
Location: HAVELOCK, NC, US