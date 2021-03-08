Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Close Order Drill Practice [Image 9 of 10]

    Close Order Drill Practice

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, execute drill movements aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Aug. 3, 2021. Close order drill helps to instill self-discipline in recruits as they become U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 21:16
    Photo ID: 6774863
    VIRIN: 210803-M-IG436-0010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close Order Drill Practice [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parris island
    recruits
    marines
    recruit training
    Ryan Hageali

